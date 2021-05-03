Lunedì 03 Maggio 2021 | 13:58

ROME
Inter scudetto festa slammed for breaking ban on gatherings

BOLOGNA
Woman's body found in rubbish dumpster in Bologna

ROME
Mirren and Zalone star in jokey pro-vaccination video

ROME
COVID has ravaged service sector says Confcommercio

ROME
Doctor gets suspended 1-yr term over Astori's death

ROME
Colosseum to go high-tech and green

ROME
Italy births down 30% in 12 years

ROME
Deaths in Italy up 18% to 746,000 in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME
Soccer: Inter scudetto one of my greatest feats - Conte

ROME
Fedez sparks RAI 'censorship' storm

ROME
COVID: 13,446 new cases, 263 more victims

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Bisceglie: segui con noi la diretta del match

LecceNel Leccese
Matino, il Covid si porta via una 48enne: è fra le vittime più giovani in tutto il Salento

Barinel Barese
Ruvo, disabile muore stroncato dal Covid, la rabbia della città: «Fragile, non era stato vaccinato»

BatIl caso
Arsenale scoperto ad Andria, il proprietario della masseria resta in carcere; l'ipotesi: «Le armi erano di De Benedictis»

PotenzaIl caso
Basilicata, classi in quarantena ma le maestre no perché già vaccinate

Foggianel foggiano
Vieste, 35 migranti sbarcano al porto: anche minori e un neonato

TarantoLa firma
Condizioni senzatetto, sindaco di Taranto primo e unico firmatario della lettera all'Ue

BrindisiTentato suicidio
Oria, dopo una delusione d'amore tenta di lanciarsi da ponteggio: salvato dai carabinieri

MateraL'operazione dei cc
Grottole, tra i boschi del Materano trovata una discarica abusiva

«La Vacinada», Checco Zalone canta la pandemia, e nel video c'è anche Helen Mirren

Ancora una tragedia sulla Statale 16: 22enne di Fasano muore travolto da un furgone

Coronavirus in Puglia: su 6.226 test 810 nuovi positivi (13%), calano i decessi: 18

Puglia ancora arancione, ma lungomare, spiagge e vie del centro di Bari pieni di gente

Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano

Il video dell'impatto

ROME

Soccer: Inter scudetto one of my greatest feats - Conte

Milanese side clinch 19th Serie A title

ROME, MAY 3 - Coach Antonio Conte has said leading Inter Milan to this season's Serie A title is one of the biggest feats of his career. Inter clinched their 19th scudetto and ended Juventus's run of nine consecutive championship titles when second-placed Atalanta drew 1-1 with Sassuolo on Sunday, meaning the 13-point lead they have after beating Crotone 2-0 is unassailable with four games to go. It is Conte's fifth league title as a coach after he led Juve to the first three championships of the nine-season-long streak and one a Premier League during his time at Chelsea. "This triumph is one of the biggest achievements in my career," Conte said. "It wasn't an easy choice for me to come to Inter, at a time when the team wasn't used to winning. "They were also a team that is the direct rival of Juventus, my former club." (ANSA).

