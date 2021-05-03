Fedez sparks RAI 'censorship' storm

ROME, MAY 3 - Rapper Fedez has sparked a massive storm about the political world's involvement in RAI after saying the State broadcaster tried to pressure him to tone down an attack on Matteo Salvini's League party during the traditional May Day concert organized by trade unions and screened by the RAI3 channel. The popular rapper accused the network of trying to apply "preventative censorship" on his attack on the League for blocking a bill against homophobia. He released a video of a telephone conversation he had before his performance in which a RAI official suggests the monologue he planned to give was inappropriate. RAI said the video was misleading as parts were omitted and added it had not asked to vet the content of monologue before, saying the event was organized by a third party and it just screened it. The issue, however, is set to go to the parliamentary commission that oversees the State broadcaster. Salvini said the issue was a "row within the left" and said the new CEO of RAI should come from within the network. (ANSA).