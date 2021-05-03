Lunedì 03 Maggio 2021 | 11:51

ROME
Fedez sparks RAI 'censorship' storm

ROME
COVID: 13,446 new cases, 263 more victims

ROME
Soccer: Lotito gets 12-mt ban on appeal

ROME
COVID: British variant 91.6%, Brazilian 4.5% - survey

ROME
COVID: Valle d'Aosta set to be a red zone, Sardinia orange

NAPLES
Student, 24, commits suicide at Pompei

VERONA
Man hid camera in face mask to cheat at driving exam

BRESCIA
Man, 45, killed by hit-and-run driver

ROME
COVID: Red zone near Latina

ROME
Cinema: Diego Abatantuono to get career David di Donatello

BARI
2 Foggia councillors arrested for graft

Serie C
Bari-Bisceglie: segui con noi la diretta del match

BariL'episodio
Bari, spara fuochi d'artificio per festeggiare scudetto Inter: denunciato

BatIl caso
Arsenale scoperto ad Andria, il proprietario della masseria resta in carcere; l'ipotesi: «Le armi erano di De Benedictis»

PotenzaIl caso
Basilicata, classi in quarantena ma le maestre no perché già vaccinate

LecceNel Salento
Lizzanello, 19enne cade da cavallo: in ospedale in codice rosso

Foggianel foggiano
Vieste, 35 migranti sbarcano al porto: anche minori e un neonato

TarantoLa firma
Condizioni senzatetto, sindaco di Taranto primo e unico firmatario della lettera all'Ue

BrindisiTentato suicidio
Oria, dopo una delusione d'amore tenta di lanciarsi da ponteggio: salvato dai carabinieri

MateraL'operazione dei cc
Grottole, tra i boschi del Materano trovata una discarica abusiva

«La Vacinada», Checco Zalone canta la pandemia, e nel video c'è anche Helen Mirren

Ancora una tragedia sulla Statale 16: 22enne di Fasano muore travolto da un furgone

Coronavirus in Puglia: su 6.226 test 810 nuovi positivi (13%), calano i decessi: 18

Puglia ancora arancione, ma lungomare, spiagge e vie del centro di Bari pieni di gente

Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano

Il video dell'impatto

ROME

Rapper says State broadcaster sought to stop attack on League

ROME, MAY 3 - Rapper Fedez has sparked a massive storm about the political world's involvement in RAI after saying the State broadcaster tried to pressure him to tone down an attack on Matteo Salvini's League party during the traditional May Day concert organized by trade unions and screened by the RAI3 channel. The popular rapper accused the network of trying to apply "preventative censorship" on his attack on the League for blocking a bill against homophobia. He released a video of a telephone conversation he had before his performance in which a RAI official suggests the monologue he planned to give was inappropriate. RAI said the video was misleading as parts were omitted and added it had not asked to vet the content of monologue before, saying the event was organized by a third party and it just screened it. The issue, however, is set to go to the parliamentary commission that oversees the State broadcaster. Salvini said the issue was a "row within the left" and said the new CEO of RAI should come from within the network. (ANSA).

