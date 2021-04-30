COVID: 13,446 new cases, 263 more victims

ROME, APR 30 - There have been 13,446 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 263 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 14,320 new cases and 288 more victims Thursday. Some 338,771 more tests have been done, compared with 330,075 Thursday. The positivity rate has fallen by 0.4%, from 4.3% to 3.9%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 57, and hospital admissions by 411. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,022,653, and the death toll 120,807. The currently positive are 436,270 (-2,439 down on Thursday), and the recovered and discharged 3,465,576 (+15,621). (ANSA).