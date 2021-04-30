Soccer: Lotito gets 12-mt ban on appeal
ROME
30 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 30 - An Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) appeals court on Friday handed a 12-month ban to Lazio President Claudio Lotito for flouting COVID protocols. Lotitio was appealing a seven-month ban handed down by an FIGC tribunal on March 26. The case regards a furore over the fact that some players were negative in tests performed by a lab used by the club last year to obtain the all clear to take part in Serie A matches but positive in COVID tests done at another centre ahead of UEFA Champion League games. (ANSA).
