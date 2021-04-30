Venerdì 30 Aprile 2021 | 17:03

ROME
Soccer: Lotito gets 12-mt ban on appeal

ROME
COVID: British variant 91.6%, Brazilian 4.5% - survey

ROME
COVID: Valle d'Aosta set to be a red zone, Sardinia orange

NAPLES
Student, 24, commits suicide at Pompei

VERONA
Man hid camera in face mask to cheat at driving exam

BRESCIA
Man, 45, killed by hit-and-run driver

ROME
COVID: Red zone near Latina

ROME
Cinema: Diego Abatantuono to get career David di Donatello

BARI
2 Foggia councillors arrested for graft

ROME
New storm hits Italian judiciary

ROME
Conscience repudiate violence says Mattarella on mafia

Bari, club aderisce a campagna anti-bullismo sul web

BariLotta al virus
Bari, Primo maggio di vaccinazioni al Policlinico: in programma oltre 2mila somministrazioni

PotenzaNel Potentino
Rifreddo di Pignola, giovane si schianta con la moto: in ospedale

FoggiaL'inaugurazione
Foggia, da domani attivo nuovo hub vaccinale in Fiera

LecceNel Leccese
San Cataldo, si schianta con la moto contro un albero: 20enne perde la vita

Tarantodalla Capitaneria di Porto
Taranto, vendeva cozze in pessimo stato: 40kg sequestrati, denunciato ambulante

Brindisial rione sant'elia
Brindisi, in 10 a una festa in casa di una giovane: tutti multati

MateraNel Materano
Bernalda, furto in un cantiere: due arresti

Batla tragedia
Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

Student, 24, commits suicide at Pompei

NAPLES, APR 30 - A 24-year-old university maths student with psychiatric problems committed suicide Thursday by throwing herself out of a building at Pompei, the Italian town near the ancient Roman site of Pompeii, sources said Friday. The woman, Grazia Severino, inflicted three deep stab wounds on herself with a scissors before diving to her death in the centre of Pompei, police said, ruling out initial suspicions she may have been fleeing an attempted rape. Severino died of her injuries in a hospital at Castellammare di Stabia near Naples. It had been initially thought that she might have been tortured and raped in the building. Severino is believed to have entered the building in a very confused state due to the drugs she was taking for her mental condition. (ANSA).

