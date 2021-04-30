Student, 24, commits suicide at Pompei

Soccer: Lotito gets 12-mt ban on appeal
NAPLES, APR 30 - A 24-year-old university maths student with psychiatric problems committed suicide Thursday by throwing herself out of a building at Pompei, the Italian town near the ancient Roman site of Pompeii, sources said Friday. The woman, Grazia Severino, inflicted three deep stab wounds on herself with a scissors before diving to her death in the centre of Pompei, police said, ruling out initial suspicions she may have been fleeing an attempted rape. Severino died of her injuries in a hospital at Castellammare di Stabia near Naples. It had been initially thought that she might have been tortured and raped in the building. Severino is believed to have entered the building in a very confused state due to the drugs she was taking for her mental condition. (ANSA).
