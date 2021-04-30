COVID: Valle d'Aosta set to be a red zone, Sardinia orange

Soccer: Lotito gets 12-mt ban on appeal
ROME
30 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 30 - Valle d'Aosta looks set to become a high-COVID-19-risk red zone next week, according to the latest contagion data, which the government will use in revising how regions are classified in the nation's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions. In red zones people need a good reason to be out and about and all shops selling non-essential items are closed. On the other hand Sardinia, which is Italy's only red zone at the moment, looks set turn into an medium-high-risk orange zone, where restrictions are far less intense. The other regions are set to stay as they are, with Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Puglia orange and the rest of the country classed as moderate-risk yellow. (ANSA).
