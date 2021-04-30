COVID: British variant 91.6%, Brazilian 4.5% - survey

ROME, APR 30 - The prevalence of the British variant of COVID-19 was 91.6% of overall cases as of April 15 while the Brazilian variant was 4.5% of the total, according to the latest snap survey by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry out Friday. These figures were up, respectively, from 86.7% and 4.0% in the previous snap survey on March 18. (ANSA).