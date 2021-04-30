COVID: British variant 91.6%, Brazilian 4.5% - survey

Soccer: Lotito gets 12-mt ban on appeal
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, vendeva cozze in pessimo stato: 40kg sequestrati, denunciato ambulante
i più letti
Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano
Il video dell'impatto
Andria, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra: mine, mitra e bombe a mano. Arrestato proprietario VD
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti. Regione verso zona «gialla»
ROME
30 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 30 - The prevalence of the British variant of COVID-19 was 91.6% of overall cases as of April 15 while the Brazilian variant was 4.5% of the total, according to the latest snap survey by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry out Friday. These figures were up, respectively, from 86.7% and 4.0% in the previous snap survey on March 18. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su