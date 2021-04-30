Man, 45, killed by hit-and-run driver

Man hid camera in face mask to cheat at driving exam
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, vendeva cozze in pessimo stato: 40kg sequestrati, denunciato ambulante
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, vendeva cozze in pessimo stato: 40kg sequestrati, denunciato ambulante
i più letti
Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano
Il video dell'impatto
Andria, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra: mine, mitra e bombe a mano. Arrestato proprietario VD
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti. Regione verso zona «gialla»
BRESCIA
30 Aprile 2021
BRESCIA, APR 30 - A 45-year-old Italian man was killed on the northern A4 motorway by a hit-and-run driver on Friday, local sources said. The man's car broke down and he was hit while he was putting the red warning triangle down. He was then run over by a truck, and died. The incident happened between Desenzano del Garda and Brescia. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su