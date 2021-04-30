Venerdì 30 Aprile 2021 | 15:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VERONA
Man hid camera in face mask to cheat at driving exam

Man hid camera in face mask to cheat at driving exam

 
BRESCIA
Man, 45, killed by hit-and-run driver

Man, 45, killed by hit-and-run driver

 
ROME
COVID: Red zone near Latina

COVID: Red zone near Latina

 
ROME
Cinema: Diego Abatantuono to get career David di Donatello

Cinema: Diego Abatantuono to get career David di Donatello

 
BARI
2 Foggia councillors arrested for graft

2 Foggia councillors arrested for graft

 
ROME
New storm hits Italian judiciary

New storm hits Italian judiciary

 
ROME
Conscience repudiate violence says Mattarella on mafia

Conscience repudiate violence says Mattarella on mafia

 
ROME
Employment down 1.1% Q1

Employment down 1.1% Q1

 
ROME
Inflation up for 4th straight month at 1.1%

Inflation up for 4th straight month at 1.1%

 
ROME
Soccer: Roma boss takes blame for Man Utd rout

Soccer: Roma boss takes blame for Man Utd rout

 
ROME
Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85

Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
La tifoseria del Bari e la fine di un'illusione

La tifoseria del Bari e la fine di un'illusione

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSolidarietà
Bari, Emporio della Salute: oltre un centinaio le persone raggiunte

Bari, Emporio della Salute
oltre un centinaio le persone raggiunte

 
LecceNel Leccese
San Cataldo, si schianta con la moto contro un albero: 20enne perde la vita

San Cataldo, si schianta con la moto contro un albero: 20enne perde la vita

 
Tarantodalla Capitaneria di Porto
Taranto, vendeva cozze in pessimo stato: 40kg sequestrati, denunciato ambulante

Taranto, vendeva cozze in pessimo stato: 40kg sequestrati, denunciato ambulante

 
Brindisial rione sant'elia
Brindisi, in 10 a una festa in casa di una giovane: tutti multati

Brindisi, in 10 a una festa in casa di una giovane: tutti multati

 
Potenzain contrada Montocchio
Accusa un malore e muore a 55 anni mentre va a funghi in montagna: tragedia nel Potentino

Accusa un malore e muore a 55 anni mentre va a funghi in montagna: tragedia nel Potentino

 
MateraNel Materano
Bernalda, furto in un cantiere: due arresti

Bernalda, furto in un cantiere: due arresti

 
FoggiaPolizia
Foggia, corruzione e peculato: arrestati due consiglieri comunali

Foggia, corruzione e peculato: arrestati due consiglieri comunali Uno dei due sparò dal balcone a Capodanno

 
Batla tragedia
Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

 

i più letti

Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano

Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano
Il video dell'impatto

Altamura, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra con mine anticarro, mitragliatori e bombe a mano

Andria, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra: mine, mitra e bombe a mano. Arrestato proprietario VD

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti. Regione verso zona «gialla»

Bari «invasa» da una coltre di nebbia: il paesaggio è suggestivo

Bari «invasa» da una coltre di nebbia: il paesaggio è suggestivo

Furbetti dei vaccini, ecco i nomi

Furbetti dei vaccini in Puglia, ecco i nomi

BRESCIA

Man, 45, killed by hit-and-run driver

Hit while putting down red triangle after breaking down

Man, 45, killed by hit-and-run driver

BRESCIA, APR 30 - A 45-year-old Italian man was killed on the northern A4 motorway by a hit-and-run driver on Friday, local sources said. The man's car broke down and he was hit while he was putting the red warning triangle down. He was then run over by a truck, and died. The incident happened between Desenzano del Garda and Brescia. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it