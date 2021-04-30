Cinema: Diego Abatantuono to get career David di Donatello

ROME, APR 30 - Actor and screenwriter Diego Abatantuono will receive a special career prize on May 11 at the 66th David di Donatello awards, Italy's equivalent of the Oscars, Piera Detassis, the president of the Italian cinema academy, announced on Friday. Abatantuono, a beefy 65-year-old with a imposing screen presence, is best known for his comedy talents, as seen in his breakthrough movie, Eccezzziunale... veramente, in which he played three roles as fans of different soccer teams. But he is a multifaceted artist capable of playing extremely dark roles too, such as that of a ruthless child kidnapper in Gabriele Salvatores' I'm not scared (2003). (ANSA).