2 Foggia councillors arrested for graft

BARI, APR 30 - Two town councillors belonging to the ruling majority in the Puglia city of Foggia were arrested Friday on suspicion of corruption. The pair, Leonardo Iaccarino (independent), 44, and Antonio Capotosto (civic list), 61, have been charged with corruption, attempted undue inducement and embezzlement. They are accused of trying to induce a Foggian businessman to shell out around 20,000 euros to secure the approval of a municipal ruling in favour of a company he owned. Iaccarino is also accused of taking a bribe to help the businessman get a sum he was owed by the council for the supply of phytosanitary products to the council farm Masseria Giardino. He is also accused of embezzling public funds for personal use. Iaccarino was taken to prison while Capotosto has been placed under house arrest. (ANSA).