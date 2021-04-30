New storm hits Italian judiciary

ROME, APR 30 - The Italian judiciary has been hit by a fresh storm after several newspapers reported on Friday that a probe has been opened into the leaking of confidential judicial documents, secret letters and defamation involving a number of prosecutors' offices. Part of the case revolves around allegations that Milan prosecutor Paolo Storari last year passed on classified files to Piercamillo Davigo, who at the time was a member of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), the Italian judiciary's self-governing body. A few months later these documents were sent to a number of newspapers. The documents regarded statements made in 2019 by Piero Amara, a Sicilian lawyer who is under investigation for allegedly throwing off track a probe into energy giant Eni and for other alleged acts of judicial corruption. Prosecutors in Perugia are looking into allegations that various high-ranking figures may have formed a sort of Masonic lodge. The CSM is still reeling after former magistrates union ANM chief Luca Palamara was struck off from the profession last year amid a Perugia probe into alleged corruption and cronyism. The case opened the lid on a web of alleged cronyism which has led to calls for a root-and-branch reform, extending to the CSM itself. (ANSA).