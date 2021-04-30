Soccer: Roma boss takes blame for Man Utd rout

ROME, APR 30 - AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said he took the blame for Thursday's 6-2 drubbing at Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last-four tie, a defeat that leaves Italy's last representative in European competition little chance of reaching the final. Roma looked like they might spring a surprise at Old Trafford as they led 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals by Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko after Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the hosts. But the English side took a big step towards the final by scoring five unanswered goals after the break. "After a first half performance like that, it's hard to explain why the team came out again without the same aggression, giving up too much space and making lots of mistakes," said Fonseca. "When Manchester United scored their third goal we couldn't find the mental strength to get back on our feet. "It's a big positive to have reached the semi-finals, and the first half performance shows that the squad can fight with anyone - but in the second half we got it all wrong". Fonseca said the second half was conditioned by the fact that three first-half injuries - to Jordan Veretout, goalkeeper Pau Lopez and Leonardo Spinazzola - meant he could not make any substitutions after the break But he added: "I am always the first person responsible. In every moment. "I don't want to make excuses. "I'm just analysing what happened during the game. I won't shy away from my responsibility", (ANSA).