Inflation up for 4th straight month at 1.1%

ROME, APR 30 - Italian annual inflation rose for the fourth straight month and reached 1.1% in April, ISTAT said in preliminary estimates Friday. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index was 0.4% higher in April over March, the statistics agency said. The rises were fuelled by higher energy prices, ISTAT said. The inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods fell by 0.4% to levels not seen since February 2018, ISTAT said. (ANSA).