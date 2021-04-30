Venerdì 30 Aprile 2021 | 13:57

BARI
2 Foggia councillors arrested for graft

ROME
New storm hits Italian judiciary

ROME
Conscience repudiate violence says Mattarella on mafia

ROME
Employment down 1.1% Q1

ROME
Inflation up for 4th straight month at 1.1%

ROME
Soccer: Roma boss takes blame for Man Utd rout

ROME
Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85

ROME
Italy hits target of half million COVID jabs in a day

ROME
Italy's GDP down 0.4% in first quarter - ISTAT

ROME
COVID: 14,320 new cases, 288 more victims

ROME
Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (4)

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
La tifoseria del Bari e la fine di un'illusione

Potenzain contrada Montocchio
Accusa un malore e muore a 55 anni mentre va a funghi in montagna: tragedia nel Potentino

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, il rischio di non essere più «città bianca»

TarantoGuardia di Finanza
Frode fiscale a Ginosa: sequestrati beni a imprenditore, falsificava rifornimenti carburante

Barinel Barese
Putignano piange il suo comandante, stroncato dal Covid a 62 anni

MateraNel Materano
Bernalda, furto in un cantiere: due arresti

LecceLe immagini
Lecce, capretta precipita in un pozzo: salvata dai Vigili del Fuoco

FoggiaPolizia
Foggia, corruzione e peculato: arrestati due consiglieri comunali

Batla tragedia
Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

ROME

Inflation up for 4th straight month at 1.1%

Fuelled by higher energy prices

ROME, APR 30 - Italian annual inflation rose for the fourth straight month and reached 1.1% in April, ISTAT said in preliminary estimates Friday. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index was 0.4% higher in April over March, the statistics agency said. The rises were fuelled by higher energy prices, ISTAT said. The inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods fell by 0.4% to levels not seen since February 2018, ISTAT said. (ANSA).

