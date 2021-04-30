Employment down 1.1% Q1

ROME, APR 30 - Italian employment fell 1.1% in the first quarter of the year over the last quarter of last year, ISTAT said Friday. Some 254,000 jobs were lost, the statistics agency said. The number of job seekers was up 2.4% (+59,000) and the inactive between the ages of 15 and 64 was up 1.0% (+134,000). The number of those in employment was up 34,000 in March but it has fallen 565,000 since last year, ISTAT said. Italy's unemployment rate fell 0.1% to 10.1% in March compared to February, ISTAT also said. But female unemployment was up 2% to 11.4%. Youth unemployment was 1.1% up in March compared to February, at 33%, a rise of 5.4% on March 2020 and one of the highest levels of the last few years. (ANSA).