Venerdì 30 Aprile 2021 | 12:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85

Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85

 
ROME
Italy hits target of half million COVID jabs in a day

Italy hits target of half million COVID jabs in a day

 
ROME
Italy's GDP down 0.4% in first quarter - ISTAT

Italy's GDP down 0.4% in first quarter - ISTAT

 
ROME
COVID: 14,320 new cases, 288 more victims

COVID: 14,320 new cases, 288 more victims

 
ROME
Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (4)

Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (4)

 
ROME
Cabinet OKs PNRR, 30 bn extra funds

Cabinet OKs PNRR, 30 bn extra funds

 
ROME
Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (3)

Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (3)

 
ROME
Ex world rowing champ Mondelli dies of cancer at 26

Ex world rowing champ Mondelli dies of cancer at 26

 
ROME
Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (2)

Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (2)

 
ROME
Ryanair appeals to EU court against Alitalia funding

Ryanair appeals to EU court against Alitalia funding

 
BRUSSELS
Scientists studying Xylella remedies, prevention essential

Scientists studying Xylella remedies, prevention essential

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
La tifoseria del Bari e la fine di un'illusione

La tifoseria del Bari e la fine di un'illusione

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, il rischio di non essere più «città bianca»

Ostuni, il rischio di non essere più «città bianca»

 
TarantoGuardia di Finanza
Frode fiscale a Ginosa: sequestrati beni a imprenditore, falsificava rifornimenti carburante

Frode fiscale a Ginosa: sequestrati beni a imprenditore, falsificava rifornimenti carburante

 
Barinel Barese
Putignano piange il suo comandante, stroncato dal Covid a 62 anni

Putignano piange il suo comandante, stroncato dal Covid a 62 anni

 
PotenzaLotta al Covid
Vaccini, Bardi: «In Basilicata superato target assegnato»

Vaccini, Bardi: «In Basilicata superato target assegnato»

 
MateraNel Materano
Bernalda, furto in un cantiere: due arresti

Bernalda, furto in un cantiere: due arresti

 
LecceLe immagini
Lecce, capretta precipita in un pozzo: salvata dai Vigili del Fuoco

Lecce, capretta precipita in un pozzo: salvata dai Vigili del Fuoco

 
FoggiaPolizia
Foggia, corruzione e peculato: arrestati due consiglieri comunali

Foggia, corruzione e peculato: arrestati due consiglieri comunali Uno dei due sparò dal balcone a Capodanno

 
Batla tragedia
Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

 

i più letti

Altamura, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra con mine anticarro, mitragliatori e bombe a mano

Andria, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra con mine anticarro, mitragliatori e bombe a mano VD

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti. Regione verso zona «gialla»

Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano

Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano
Il video dell'impatto

Bari «invasa» da una coltre di nebbia: il paesaggio è suggestivo

Bari «invasa» da una coltre di nebbia: il paesaggio è suggestivo

Furbetti dei vaccini, ecco i nomi

Furbetti dei vaccini in Puglia, ecco i nomi

ROME

Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85

Incidence down to 146 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants

Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85

ROME, APR 30 - After several weeks of falls, Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has risen back up to 0.85, according to the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), sources said ahead of its release later on Friday. That was up from 0.81 last week and takes the Rt back up to the level of the week before that still. An Rt of over 1 suggests the virus is in a phase of expansion. The report said that the COVID-19 incidence continued on a downward trend, falling to 146 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants from 152. The pressure on Italy's intensive-care units continued to ease too, although it remains high. The report said the number of regions/autonomous provinces where the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients is over the critical threshold of 30% had dropped from 12 to eight. It said the nationwide number of people in intensive care went from 3.151 on April 20 to 2,748 on April 27. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it