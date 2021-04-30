Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85
ROME
30 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 30 - After several weeks of falls, Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has risen back up to 0.85, according to the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), sources said ahead of its release later on Friday. That was up from 0.81 last week and takes the Rt back up to the level of the week before that still. An Rt of over 1 suggests the virus is in a phase of expansion. The report said that the COVID-19 incidence continued on a downward trend, falling to 146 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants from 152. The pressure on Italy's intensive-care units continued to ease too, although it remains high. The report said the number of regions/autonomous provinces where the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients is over the critical threshold of 30% had dropped from 12 to eight. It said the nationwide number of people in intensive care went from 3.151 on April 20 to 2,748 on April 27. (ANSA).
