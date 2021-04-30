Italy hits target of half million COVID jabs in a day

ROME, APR 30 - Italy has achieved the target the government set of ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to the degree that it is capable of giving half a million jabs in a day by the end of April, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday. "Yesterday over 500,000 vaccine doses were administered," Speranza said Facebook. "I thank the women and men of the national health service and all the institutions for a great team effort. "The vaccine is the true way to emerge from these months that have been so difficult". (ANSA).