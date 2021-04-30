Italy hits target of half million COVID jabs in a day

Italy's COVID Rt rises back up to 0.85
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Andria, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra con mine anticarro, mitragliatori e bombe a mano VD
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti. Regione verso zona «gialla»
Auto contromano sulla SS16 si schianta contro un'altra macchina: due morti a Fasano
Il video dell'impatto
ROME
30 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 30 - Italy has achieved the target the government set of ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to the degree that it is capable of giving half a million jabs in a day by the end of April, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday. "Yesterday over 500,000 vaccine doses were administered," Speranza said Facebook. "I thank the women and men of the national health service and all the institutions for a great team effort. "The vaccine is the true way to emerge from these months that have been so difficult". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su