Italy's GDP down 0.4% in first quarter - ISTAT

ROME, APR 30 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's GDP fell by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2021 with respect to the previous three month and by 1.4% compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data. The national statistics agency said the year-on-year drop was a big improvement on the fall of 6.6% reported in the previous quarter. It said the quarter-on-quarter drop was driven by the effects of tighter COVID-19-prevention restrictions on the tertiary sector. (ANSA).