ROME
COVID: 14,320 new cases, 288 more victims

 
Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (4)

Cabinet OKs PNRR, 30 bn extra funds

Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (3)

Ex world rowing champ Mondelli dies of cancer at 26

Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (2)

Ryanair appeals to EU court against Alitalia funding

Scientists studying Xylella remedies, prevention essential

1 dead, 5 hurt after collapse at Amazon site

 
Afghanistan: Italy commitment won't end says Di Maio

Combining different instruments improves Xylella detection

Tarantotragedia
Porto di Taranto, cade mentre carica pala eolica: muore operaio 49enne

Altamura, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra con mine anticarro, mitragliatori e bombe a mano

Sicurezza in Basilicata, Bardi: «Dotare la Regione di una Direzione investigativa antimafia»

Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

Lecce, panchina gialla per ricordare Giulio Regeni

Tursi, GdF scopre discarica abusiva: due denunce

Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

Case tally passes 4 mn mark

COVID: 14,320 new cases, 288 more victims

ROME, APR 29 - There have been 14,320 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy over the last 24 hours, and 288 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 13,385 new cases and 344 more victims on Wednesday. The total case tally has now passed the four million mark, at 4,009,208. The death toll is 120,544. The currently positive are 438,709 (-4,062 on Wednesday), and the recovered and discharged 3,449,955 (+18,088). Some 330,075 more tests have been done, compared with 336,336 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen 0.3%, from 4.0% to 4.3%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 71, and hospital admissions by 509. (ANSA).

