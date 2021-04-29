Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (3)

ROME, APR 29 - Two of the three former far-left Italian ex-terrorists who evaded arrest in an operation in which seven others were detained in France on Wednesday turned themselves in on Thursday. Luigi Bergamin was accompanied by his lawyer as he turned himself in in Paris in the morning. Raffaele Ventura turned himself later in the day, AFP reported French justice sources as saying, and was released under judicial control. Maurizio Di Marzio remains at large. The first hearings, meanwhile, are being held on Thursday for the seven who were detained on Wednesday - Red Brigades members Enzo Calvitti, Giovanni Alimonti, Roberta Cappelli, Marina Petrella and Sergio Tornaghi, plus Giorgio Pietrostefani of Lotta Continua and Narciso Manenti of the Nuclei Armati Contro il Potere Territoriale group. It is expected to take two to three years for the former terrorists to be extradited to Italy. All 10 have been convicted of terrorism-related crimes during Italy's 'Years of Lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 80s. Italian Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said France's decision to order the arrest of the former terrorists was "historic". Under the "Mitterrand Doctrine" Paris allowed former left-wing terrorists to stay in France and not get extradited to Italy as long as they pledged to renounce violence. All nine former militants will return home Thursday night under different forms of guarded liberty, ANSA sources said. (ANSA).