Cabinet OKs PNRR, 30 bn extra funds
ROME
29 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 29 - The cabinet on Thursday approved the final version of the post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which will now be dent to the European Commission, sources said. The cabinet also OK'd a decree that sets up a complementary 30.6 billion euro fund. (ANSA).
