Ex world rowing champ Mondelli dies of cancer at 26

Cabinet OKs PNRR, 30 bn extra funds
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)
ROME
29 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 29 - Ex world rowing champ Filippo Mondelli died of cancer at the age of 26 on Thursday, ABSA sources said. Mondelli, who won the world quadruple sculls gold medal in 2018, had bone cancer in his left leg. A member of the Italian Olympic Committee's (CONI) national council, Mondelli would have turned 27 on June 18. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su