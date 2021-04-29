Ex world rowing champ Mondelli dies of cancer at 26

ROME, APR 29 - Ex world rowing champ Filippo Mondelli died of cancer at the age of 26 on Thursday, ABSA sources said. Mondelli, who won the world quadruple sculls gold medal in 2018, had bone cancer in his left leg. A member of the Italian Olympic Committee's (CONI) national council, Mondelli would have turned 27 on June 18. (ANSA).