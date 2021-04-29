Giovedì 29 Aprile 2021 | 18:29

ROME
Cabinet OKs PNRR, 30 bn extra funds

ROME
Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (3)

ROME
Ex world rowing champ Mondelli dies of cancer at 26

ROME
Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in (2)

ROME
Ryanair appeals to EU court against Alitalia funding

BRUSSELS
Scientists studying Xylella remedies, prevention essential

ROME

1 dead, 5 hurt after collapse at Amazon site

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Italy commitment won't end says Di Maio

BRUSSELS
Combining different instruments improves Xylella detection

ROME
Hand of Constantine colossus put back together

ROME
COVID: Italy bans arrivals from Sri Lanka too

Il Biancorosso

Lutto
Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barila sentenza
Bari, psichiatra uccisa: condannati ex dg e funzionario Asl Ba

PotenzaLa richiesta
Sicurezza in Basilicata, Bardi: «Dotare la Regione di una Direzione investigativa antimafia»

Batla tragedia
Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, panchina gialla per ricordare Giulio Regeni

TarantoNel Tarantino
Martina Franca, assemblea «vietata» ai minorenni: «Inaccettabile censura a scuola»

Materanel Materano
Tursi, GdF scopre discarica abusiva: due denunce

FoggiaL'impatto
Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Furbetti dei vaccini, ecco i nomi

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti

BRUSSELS

Scientists studying Xylella remedies, prevention essential

Results of EU's XF-ACTORS project presented

BRUSSELS, APR 29 - It is necessary to maintain a high level of surveillance to prevent Xylella fastidiosa contagion while continuing to work on resistant olive cultivars and research into new possible treatments with the anti-bacteria viruses discovered in Spain - these were the elements that emerged during the final conference of XF-ACTORS, an EU-financed project devoted entirely to the plant pathogen. The project brought together researchers from 29 organizations from 14 countries around the world, with with Bari's IPSP Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection of the National Research Council (CNR) playing a lead role. "Combining different instruments, such as statistical models, images taken from above and sensors, could boost the early detection of infection," said IPSP-CNR's Maria Saponari, the coordinator of the international research project. "Surveillance remains essential for prevention while research continues into the resistant varieties and encouraging new roads for treatment open up". These include microorganisms capable of wiping out the Xylella fastidiosa population of infected plants, which were identified for the first time by a group of researchers from Valencia, Spain. If the subsequent phases of experimentation confirm these results, these microorganisms could be used in products for the biological control of the bacteria. The XF-ACTORS scientists carried out in-depth studies on the role of the meadow spittlebug in the spread of the bacteria, gathering, for the first time, data about the cicada's life cycle, its feeding habits and the vector's communication methods in order to create sustainable systems of population control and provide input to improve the forecast models for the spread of the bacteria that are useful to the plant-health authorities to set up effective territorial inspection activities. As part of the XF-ACTORS project, researchers managed to date the presence of Xylella fastidiosa in Europe to the 1990s, earlier than previously thought, with traces in the Balearic Islands and in Corsica of a subspecies different to the one in Puglia. The data presented at the conference showed that Xylella is not the same all over Europe and the Puglia strain is the most aggressive discovered so far anywhere in the world. The data also shows that olive tress resist infections of the strains found in Spain and similar ones in Corsica, Portugal and Tuscany. The video-convention will be followed on Thursday and Friday by the third European conference on Xylella fastidiosa, organized bt EFSA. The week of meetings enables scientists to take stock of six years of EU-financed research, which started in 2014 with the POnTE project. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
