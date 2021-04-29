Ryanair appeals to EU court against Alitalia funding

ROME, APR 29 - Ryanair on Thursday appealed to the European Court of Justice against direct funding of around 200 million euros from the Italian government to Alitalia to compensate for the damage done by the COVID emregency. The Irish budget airline says the European Commission is abusing is powers in authorizing fresh support for Alitalia while the airline is the subject of a probe into possible state aid over two bridge loans worth some 1.3 billion euros in total. Alitalia is being relaunched as a new airline called Ita. (ANSA).