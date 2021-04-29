Afghanistan: Italy commitment won't end says Di Maio

1 dead, 5 hurt after collapse at Amazon site
ROME
29 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 29 - Italy's commitment in Afghanistan will not end with the end o the NATO mission there, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the Senate Thursday. He said it was essential to continue to monitor that "in the peace talks political and social conquests are safeguarded, starting with the rights of minorities, children and women. "We will do our all to make sure that Afghanistan starts growing again in a democratic and peaceful future". (ANSA).
