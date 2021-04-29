1 dead, 5 hurt after collapse at Amazon site
ROME
29 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 29 - One person was killed and five injured, one seriously, after part of a structure collapsed at an Amazon logistical worksite in Alessandria Thursday. Amazon said it was a "terrible accident". It said "we are at the disposal of the authorities". (ANSA).
