Combining different instruments improves Xylella detection

BRUSSELS, APR 29 - Combining different surveillance instruments is the key towards making big steps forward in preventing Xylella fastidiosa and making the plant pathogen less of a problem, scientists taking part in the final conference of the EU-funded XF-ACTORS research project have concluded. The project was the first EU one entirely dedicated to Xylella fastidiosa and it featured the participation of researchers from all over the world, with Bari's IPSP Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection playing a lead role. International plant pathogen surveillance and monitoring experts presented the results of the combination of probability models, remote sensing, temperature sensing and the use of indicators of the physiological state of the plants. At the experimental level, some of these combinations proved capable of improving early detection rates for infection, even before any symptoms were manifest and, above all, of facilitating the surveillance of large areas. (ANSA).