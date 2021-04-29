COVID: Italy bans arrivals from Sri Lanka too

1 dead, 5 hurt after collapse at Amazon site
ROME
29 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 29 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Thursday signed an order extending a ban on arrivals in Italy from India and Bangladesh to Sri Lanka because of the high levels of COVID-19 contagion in these countries. Only people with Italian citizenship will be allowed to return to Italy from these nations. (ANSA).
