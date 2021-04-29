Man tries to rape woman in Sassari street

SASSARI, APR 29 - A man tried to rape a woman in a street in the Sardinian city of Sassari on Thursday, local sources said. The man allegedly grabbed the 35-year-old local woman by the arm, pushed her up against a wall and tried to rape her, she told police. She screamed and wriggled away and he ran off, sources said. Police are looking for witnesses who may have filmed the attack on their phones. The alleged attack happened in Sassari's historic centre at about quarter to seven in the morning. (ANSA).