4 arrested for gang rape near Trapani

TRAPANI, APR 29 - Four young men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing gang rape near Trapani, local sources said. An 18-year-old student says she was invited to a party at Campobello di Mazara and then raped by the four, aged 20 to 24. She had been expecting to find a group of friends there but instead only the four men were waiting for her. Two of the men have been placed under house arrest and the other taken into custody in jail. The probe began on February 8 after the alleged victim filed a complaint to police. The woman said she had sex with one of the four after drinking and listening to music before the others came into the room and violently gang raped her, leaving bruises and contusions all over her body. She said they laughed when she begged them to stop. The men were remanded in custody after a judge ruled there was a risk of reoffending and evidence tampering. (ANSA).