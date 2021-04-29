Giovedì 29 Aprile 2021 | 16:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME

1 dead, 5 hurt after collapse at Amazon site

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Italy commitment won't end says Di Maio

Afghanistan: Italy commitment won't end says Di Maio

 
BRUSSELS
Combining different instruments improves Xylella detection

Combining different instruments improves Xylella detection

 
ROME
Hand of Constantine colossus put back together

Hand of Constantine colossus put back together

 
ROME
COVID: Italy bans arrivals from Sri Lanka too

COVID: Italy bans arrivals from Sri Lanka too

 
ROME
Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in

Two of 3 ex-terrorists on the run in France turn selves in

 
SASSARI
Man tries to rape woman in Sassari street

Man tries to rape woman in Sassari street

 
TRAPANI
4 arrested for gang rape near Trapani

4 arrested for gang rape near Trapani

 
TURIN
Stellantis tops European sales Q1

Stellantis tops European sales Q1

 
ROME
Hand of Constantine colossus put back together

Hand of Constantine colossus put back together

 
CAGLIARI
Cagliari man probed for Ukraine conflict

Cagliari man probed for Ukraine conflict

 

Il Biancorosso

Lutto
Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batla tragedia
Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

 
PotenzaL'iniziativa
Potenza, un beauty-case con cosmetici donati alle mamme più bisognose

Potenza, un beauty-case con cosmetici donati alle mamme più bisognose

 
BariA Bari
Torre Quetta, campi beach volley intitolati a dipendente morto di Covid

Torre Quetta, campi beach volley intitolati a dipendente morto di Covid

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, panchina gialla per ricordare Giulio Regeni

Lecce, panchina gialla per ricordare Giulio Regeni

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Martina Franca, assemblea «vietata» ai minorenni: «Inaccettabile censura a scuola»

Martina Franca, assemblea «vietata» ai minorenni: «Inaccettabile censura a scuola»

 
Materanel Materano
Tursi, GdF scopre discarica abusiva: due denunce

Tursi, GdF scopre discarica abusiva: due denunce

 
FoggiaL'impatto
Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

 
Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

 

i più letti

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Furbetti dei vaccini, ecco i nomi

Furbetti dei vaccini in Puglia, ecco i nomi

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Furbetti dei vaccini: a Bari 20 indagati. Oggi in arrivo 150mila dosi Pfizer

Furbetti dei vaccini: 53 indagati nel Barese. Oggi in arrivo 150mila dosi Pfizer

TRAPANI

4 arrested for gang rape near Trapani

Woman, 18, accuses men of beating and rape

4 arrested for gang rape near Trapani

TRAPANI, APR 29 - Four young men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing gang rape near Trapani, local sources said. An 18-year-old student says she was invited to a party at Campobello di Mazara and then raped by the four, aged 20 to 24. She had been expecting to find a group of friends there but instead only the four men were waiting for her. Two of the men have been placed under house arrest and the other taken into custody in jail. The probe began on February 8 after the alleged victim filed a complaint to police. The woman said she had sex with one of the four after drinking and listening to music before the others came into the room and violently gang raped her, leaving bruises and contusions all over her body. She said they laughed when she begged them to stop. The men were remanded in custody after a judge ruled there was a risk of reoffending and evidence tampering. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it