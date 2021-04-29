Stellantis tops European sales Q1

1 dead, 5 hurt after collapse at Amazon site
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)
TURIN
29 Aprile 2021
TURIN, APR 29 - Stellantis topped European global car sales in the first quarter of the year with 23.6% of the market, the Italo-US-French carmaker said Thursday. Its sales grew by 10.8% in a market that expanded by just 3.8%, said Stellantis, the product of the merger between FCA and PSA. It said it had seen an "overall positive performance over the entire range of marques". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su