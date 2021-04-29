Stellantis tops European sales Q1

TURIN, APR 29 - Stellantis topped European global car sales in the first quarter of the year with 23.6% of the market, the Italo-US-French carmaker said Thursday. Its sales grew by 10.8% in a market that expanded by just 3.8%, said Stellantis, the product of the merger between FCA and PSA. It said it had seen an "overall positive performance over the entire range of marques". (ANSA).