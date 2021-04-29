Hand of Constantine colossus put back together

ROME, APR 29 - The hand of the famed colossal ancient Roman statue of Emperor Constantine has been pout back together in Rome after a finger arrived from the Louvre in Paris, the Capitoline Museums said Thursday. The bronze hand is on display in the Marcus Aurelius Exedra together with other bronzes, formerly in the Lateran Palace, gifted to the Roman people by Pope Sixtus IV in 1471. The Rome museums thanked Louvre Director Jean-Luc Martinez for his generosity. (ANSA).