Cagliari man probed for Ukraine conflict

CAGLIARI, APR 29 - A 50-year-old man from the province of Cagliari has been placed under investigation on suspicion of fighting alongside pro-Russian militia against the Ukrainian army in the armed conflict in the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region, sources said Thursday. The man, who does not have a criminal record, is being probed for enrolment and training for terrorism purposes. He has been served an order not to leave the country. The police's Lone Wolf operation is aimed at stopping international terrorism, police said. The man's home was searched in the operation. The man has been to the Donbass region on several occasions, DIGOS security police established in a probe lasting over a year. He has recently been combing the Web for information on military self-training techniques, police said. He was planning to return to eastern Ukraine shortly, they said. (ANSA).