New development season if all unite says Mattarella

ROME, APR 29 - President Sergio Mattarella said in a message for the LXIX Congress of the Italian Catholic University Federation (FUCI) Thursday that "the vitality of social bodies and intermediate formations is decisive for the quality of our social model and democracy itself. "We are now aware that the recovery of the full pace of life in Italy will produce a new season of development, fairer and more sustainable, if there is an ample combination of forces and a significant alliance between institutions and expressions of society". He added: "The FUCI can boast in its history witnesses of extraordinary valour who have contributed to the liberation of the country, to the Constitution and the reconstruction of liberty. "Today, too, we are called to put into the field the necessary innovation while respecting plurality, differences, and personal rights". (ANSA).