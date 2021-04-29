Smog headed to pre-COVID levels in Italian cities - report

ROME, APR 29 - After a drop linked to the first coronavirus lockdown, transport and traffic emissions in Italian cities went back up in the second half of 2020 with the risk of "a return to the pre-COVID business as usual," according to the MobilitAria 2021 report. The report, which was released on Thursday and prepared by the Kyoto Club NGO and the National Research Council's Atmospheric Pollution Institute (CNR-IIA), said pollution levels were actually up in Milan in 2020 with respect to 2019. It said that Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) levels, for example, were down in all the 36 Italian cities survey except for Milan, which registered a 7% rise. (ANSA).