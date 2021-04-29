Pope issues new graft norms for Vatican officials

VATICAN CITY, APR 29 - Pope Francis on Thursday issued new anti-corruption norms for senior Vatican officials and staff after a series of financial scandals. Among the new rules, heads of dicasteries and bodies, as well as administrative staff, cannot have assets in tax havens or invest in firms that operate against the Church's doctrine. They must sign a declaration stating that they have not been convicted or probed for terrorism, money laundering, or tax evasion. The norms are aimed at increasing the transparency of the management of public finances, the Vatican said, after scandals including the purchase of a London property. The declaration must be signed at the act of hiring to the office or post and then on a two-yearly basis. Vatican officials cannot accept gifts over 40 euros in value, the norms also lay down. The new anti-corruption law comes as Moneyval, the Strasbourg committee that assesses the transparency of States' finances, is set to rule on the progress made by the Holy See in this field, ahead of a possible decision to include it on its 'white list'. It also comes after a recent new law making tender processes more transparent in the city-State. (ANSA).