Draghi cabinet to give final approval to Recovery Plan

ROME, APR 29 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is expected to meet on Thursday to give final approval to Italy's post-COVID PNRR Recovery Plan so it can be sent to the European Commission before Friday's deadline. Earlier this week the Italian parliament approved the 248-billion-euro package, which aims to make the country greener, fairer and more modern.. The PNRR is based on 191.5 billion euros from the European Union's Next Generation EU recovery fund and 30 billion from a complementary fund, plus another 26 billion for specific projects, making a grand total of 248 billion euros. The plan estimates that its measures will see Italy's GDP at least 3.6% higher in 2026 than it would have been otherwise. (ANSA).