One of 3 ex-terrorists on run in France turns self in

ROME, APR 29 - One of three former far-left Italian ex-terrorists who evaded arrest in an operation in which seven others were detained in France on Wednesday turned himself in early on Thursday. Luigi Bergamin was accompanied by his lawyer as he turned himself in in Paris The other two, Maurizio Di Marzio and Raffaele Ventura, remain at large. The first hearings, meanwhile will be held on Thursday for the seven who were detained on Wednesday - Red Brigades members Enzo Calvitti, Giovanni Alimonti, Roberta Cappelli, Marina Petrella and Sergio Tornaghi, plus Giorgio Pietrostefani of Lotta Continua and Narciso Manenti of the Nuclei Armati Contro il Potere Territoriale group. It is expected to take two to three years for the former terrorists to be extradited to Italy. All 10 have been convicted of terrorism-related crimes during Italy's 'Years of Lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 80s. Italian Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said France's decision to order the arrest of the former terrorists was "historic". Under the "Mitterrand Doctrine" Paris allowed former left-wing terrorists to stay in France and not get extradited to Italy as long as they pledged to renounce violence. (ANSA).