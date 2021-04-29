Euronext completes Borsa Italiana acquisition for 4.4bn

ROME, APR 29 - Euronext said Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group from the London Stock Exchange for 4.444 billion euros. "Today marks a new chapter in the history of Euronext and of European capital markets," said Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext. "With the completion of the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group, Euronext delivers on its ambition to build the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, for the benefits of all market participants across Euronext's markets. "The significantly scaled-up Group is now positioned as the leading venue in Europe for listing and secondary markets for both debt and equity financing". (ANSA).