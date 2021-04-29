Euronext completes Borsa Italiana acquisition for 4.4bn

Cagliari man probed for Ukraine conflict
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)
ROME
29 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 29 - Euronext said Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group from the London Stock Exchange for 4.444 billion euros. "Today marks a new chapter in the history of Euronext and of European capital markets," said Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext. "With the completion of the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group, Euronext delivers on its ambition to build the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, for the benefits of all market participants across Euronext's markets. "The significantly scaled-up Group is now positioned as the leading venue in Europe for listing and secondary markets for both debt and equity financing". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su