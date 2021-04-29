Giovedì 29 Aprile 2021 | 13:38

CAGLIARI
Cagliari man probed for Ukraine conflict

ROME
New development season if all unite says Mattarella

ROME
Smog headed to pre-COVID levels in Italian cities - report

VATICAN CITY
Pope issues new graft norms for Vatican officials

ROME
Regeni hearing put off till May 25

ROME
Draghi cabinet to give final approval to Recovery Plan

ROME
One of 3 ex-terrorists on run in France turns self in

BRUXELLES
Algorithms can help detect Xylella fastidiosa - scientists

ROME
Euronext completes Borsa Italiana acquisition for 4.4bn

ROME
Notorious killer Igor gets life term in Spain

ROME
Jeweller shoots dead 2 robbers, 3rd bandit detained

Lutto
BariQuesta mattina
«Permessi di soggiorno subito», a Bari la protesta dei lavoratori irregolari

TarantoNel Tarantino
Martina Franca, assemblea «vietata» ai minorenni: «Inaccettabile censura a scuola»

Materanel Materano
Tursi, GdF scopre discarica abusiva: due denunce

LecceL'incidente
Lecce, col Suv precipita in vano interrato dell'ospedale: medico illeso

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Vaccini, Basilicata al primo posto. Bardi: «Insieme a Lombardia superato target Figliuolo»

FoggiaL'impatto
Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

Batl'iniziativa
Settore lattiero-caseario, nasce Confcaseari: «Pronti per la ripartenza»

Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

ROME

Notorious killer Igor gets life term in Spain

Serbian was also convicted of homicide in Italy

ROME, APR 29 - A Spanish court on Thursday sentenced a Serbian killer nicknamed 'Igor the Russian' to life in prison for one of three murders he committed in the Spanish region of Aragon in December 2017. Norbert Feher got 25 years each for the other two murders. He will have to serve at least 30 years in prison. Feher was convicted to life in jail in Italy in 2019 for the murders of barman Davide Fabbri and volunteer environmental guard Valerio Verri on April 1 and 8 2017 in the provinces of Bologna and Ferrara. He was captured in Spain on December 15 2017 after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. Feher, who was born in Serbia in 1981, had used 18 different identities in eight States. He said he arrived in Spain in September 2017. Spain has said he will not be extradited to Italy until he has answered for the crimes he committed in Spain. (ANSA).

