Giovedì 29 Aprile 2021 | 10:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Jeweller shoots dead 2 robbers, 3rd bandit detained

Jeweller shoots dead 2 robbers, 3rd bandit detained

 
ROME
COVID: 13,385 new cases, 344 more victims

COVID: 13,385 new cases, 344 more victims

 
ROME
Italy to send COVID team to India - Draghi

Italy to send COVID team to India - Draghi

 
ROME
Senate rejects Speranza no-confidence motions

Senate rejects Speranza no-confidence motions

 
FLORENCE
Martina Rossi defendants get 3 yrs for attempted rape

Martina Rossi defendants get 3 yrs for attempted rape

 
IMPERIA
Wally the whale heading for France

Wally the whale heading for France

 
ROME
Milan-Bologna high-speed link stimulates talent, creativity

Milan-Bologna high-speed link stimulates talent, creativity

 
ROME
Italian firms may help rebuild Benghazi airport - Di Maio

Italian firms may help rebuild Benghazi airport - Di Maio

 
ROME
Give up search for son who disappeared in '77 says mum

Give up search for son who disappeared in '77 says mum

 
TURIN
Turin prosecutors probe new terror group

Turin prosecutors probe new terror group

 
ROME
Senate rejects FdI's Speranza no-confidence motion

Senate rejects FdI's Speranza no-confidence motion

 

Il Biancorosso

Lutto
Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Vaccini, Basilicata al primo posto. Bardi: «Insieme a Lombardia superato target Figliuolo»

Vaccini, Basilicata al primo posto. Bardi: «Insieme a Lombardia superato target Figliuolo»

 
FoggiaL'impatto
Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

 
BariIl caso
Monopoli, abbandonò la figlia appena nata in riva al mare: Cassazione conferma condanna

Monopoli, abbandonò la figlia appena nata in riva al mare: Cassazione conferma condanna

 
LecceLa scomparsa
Gallipoli piange il suo ex sindaco, Francesco Errico aveva 56 anni

Gallipoli piange il suo ex sindaco, Francesco Errico aveva 56 anni

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, trasporti più sicuri per limitare i contagi

Basilicata, trasporti più sicuri per limitare i contagi

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Covid 19, sindaco di Statte guarisce dal virus dopo 16 giorni di inferno

Covid 19, sindaco di Statte guarisce dal virus dopo 16 giorni di inferno

 
Batl'iniziativa
Settore lattiero-caseario, nasce Confcaseari: «Pronti per la ripartenza»

Settore lattiero-caseario, nasce Confcaseari: «Pronti per la ripartenza»

 
Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

 

i più letti

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Furbetti dei vaccini, ecco i nomi

Furbetti dei vaccini in Puglia, ecco i nomi

Furbetti dei vaccini: a Bari 20 indagati. Oggi in arrivo 150mila dosi Pfizer

Furbetti dei vaccini: 53 indagati nel Barese. Oggi in arrivo 150mila dosi Pfizer

ROME

Jeweller shoots dead 2 robbers, 3rd bandit detained

Shop's owner also victim of violent robbery in 2015

Jeweller shoots dead 2 robbers, 3rd bandit detained

ROME, APR 29 - A jeweller shot dead two robbers during an attempted hold-up of his shop in the northern town of Grinzane Cavour, near Cuneo, on Wednesday. The jeweller had been the victim of a violent robbery in 2015. A third bandit was detained overnight after going to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in the town Savigliano with a shot would to the leg. He remains in hospital and is being guarded by Carabinieri police. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it