Jeweller shoots dead 2 robbers, 3rd bandit detained

ROME, APR 29 - A jeweller shot dead two robbers during an attempted hold-up of his shop in the northern town of Grinzane Cavour, near Cuneo, on Wednesday. The jeweller had been the victim of a violent robbery in 2015. A third bandit was detained overnight after going to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in the town Savigliano with a shot would to the leg. He remains in hospital and is being guarded by Carabinieri police. (ANSA).