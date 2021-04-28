COVID: 13,385 new cases, 344 more victims

ROME, APR 28 - There have been 13,385 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 344 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 10,404 new cases and 373 more victims on Tuesday. The death toll has now surpassed 120,000, at 120,256. Some 336,336 more tests have been done, compared with 302,734 Tuesday. The positivity rate has risen 0.6%, from 3.4% to 4.0%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,994,894. The currently positive are 442,771 (-5,378 on Tuesday), and the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,431,867 (+18,416). Intensive care cases have fallen by 37, and hospitalisations are down to under 20,000. (ANSA).