Italy to send COVID team to India - Draghi

ROME, APR 28 - Italy is to send a team of specialised staff along with an oxygen production system to COVID-ravaged India, Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday. "Italy will not fail to lend its support in this moment of difficulty," he said. "I want to express my deep sympathy with the Indian people for the suffering caused by the new wave of the pandemic". Hospitals across India have been running out of oxygen amid a COVID surge. (ANSA).