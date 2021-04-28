Senate rejects Speranza no-confidence motions

ROME, APR 28 - The Senate on Wednesday rejected three no-confidence motions in Health Minister Roberto Speranza for his handling of the COVID emergency. The first motion, filed by the opposition nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, was defeated by 221 votes to 29 with three abstentions. Speranza faced another two individual no-confidence motions filed by Senators Gianluigi Paragone and Mattia Crucioli, respectively of the mixed caucus and the 'There Is An Alternative group. Paragone's motion was defeated by 206 votes to 29 with two abstentions, while the other motion failed by 204 votes to 28 with two abstentions. Ahead of the votes Speranza defended his policies saying Italy's pandemic plan had been updated after seven governments had failed to do so and stressing that "in a great country you don't play politics over a great epidemic". He said Italy had been "unprepared for COVID because the health service was neglected for years, considered just as a cost". (ANSA).