Wally the whale heading for France

IMPERIA
28 Aprile 2021
IMPERIA, APR 28 - 'Wally', a grey whale that has been roaming the Mediterranean, was spotted Wednesday heading for France off Imperia in northern Italy, coast guard sources said. "We are monitoring his passage in Liguria and we expected him to pop up here," said Port Authority Commander Giuseppe Semeraro. Wally has flanked Italy's western coats over the past week. (ANSA).
