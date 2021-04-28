Martina Rossi defendants get 3 yrs for attempted rape

Mercoledì 28 Aprile 2021 | 17:54

FLORENCE

FLORENCE, APR 28 - A pair of Italian men were sentenced to three years in jail Wednesday for causing the death of a 23-year-old Italian student, Martina Rossi, who fell from a balcony in Palma de Majorca after fleeing a rape attempt on August 3, 2011. Alessandro Albertoni and Luca Vanneschi were convicted of attempted gang rape in a second appeals trial. They originally got six years at a first-instance trial but were cleared at a first appeal last year. (ANSA).

