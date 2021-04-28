Mercoledì 28 Aprile 2021 | 16:14

ROME
Milan-Bologna high-speed link stimulates talent, creativity

Milan-Bologna high-speed link stimulates talent, creativity

 
ROME
Italian firms may help rebuild Benghazi airport - Di Maio

Italian firms may help rebuild Benghazi airport - Di Maio

 
ROME
Give up search for son who disappeared in '77 says mum

Give up search for son who disappeared in '77 says mum

 
TURIN
Turin prosecutors probe new terror group

Turin prosecutors probe new terror group

 
ROME
Senate rejects FdI's Speranza no-confidence motion

Senate rejects FdI's Speranza no-confidence motion

 
ROME
Ruby Ter trial suspended while Berlusconi in hospital

Ruby Ter trial suspended while Berlusconi in hospital

 
ROME
Welby and Cappato acquitted on appeal

Welby and Cappato acquitted on appeal

 
BRUXELLES
Bacteria-eating organisms give hope on Xylella fastidiosa

Bacteria-eating organisms give hope on Xylella fastidiosa

 
ROME
Health Minister Speranza faces no-confidence motions

Health Minister Speranza faces no-confidence motions

 
ROME
12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop

12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop

 
ROME
Street traders block Rome ring road

Street traders block Rome ring road

 

Lutto
Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

 

NewsweekLa curiosità
Un pizzico di Puglia nel nuovo Eataly di Londra

Un pizzico di Puglia nel nuovo Eataly di Londra

 
Covid news h 24dati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, 191 nuovi casi (su 1.796 test) e altri 6 morti: indice positività al 10,6%

Covid in Basilicata, 191 nuovi casi (su 1.796 test) e altri 6 morti: indice positività al 10,6%

 
Batl'iniziativa
Settore lattiero-caseario, nasce Confcaseari: «Pronti per la ripartenza»

Settore lattiero-caseario, nasce Confcaseari: «Pronti per la ripartenza»

 
HomeDiritti
Agricoltura, al via in Puglia le stagioni di raccolta: allarme per i lavoratori stranieri

Agricoltura, al via in Puglia le stagioni di raccolta: allarme per i lavoratori stranieri

 
TarantoIl caso
Genitori tarantini invitano Amnesty al sit in romano

Genitori tarantini invitano Amnesty al sit in romano

 
LecceLa decisione
Racale, scomparsa del piccolo Mauro Romano, la madre: «Meglio smettere le ricerche»

Racale, scomparsa del piccolo Mauro Romano, la madre: «Meglio smettere le ricerche»

 
Materale indagini
Matera, banditi in trasferta autori di rapine: indagati due giovani di Gravina

Matera, banditi in trasferta autori di rapine: indagati due giovani di Gravina

 
Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

 

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

De Benedictis confessa e chiede scusa«Sconvolto dopo la morte della moglie»

Bari, De Benedictis ammette tutto e chiede scusa: «Sconvolto dopo la morte della moglie». Confessa anche Chiariello

Covid in Puglia, calano i casi: 1056 positivi su oltre 14mila tamponi, 36 i morti. Tasso di positività al 7,2%

Covid in Puglia, calano i casi: 1056 positivi su oltre 14mila tamponi, 36 i morti. Tasso di positività al 7,2%

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli

Svelato il mistero della pantera di Puglia: è un serval nero, felino africano: eccola con i cuccioli

ROME

Milan-Bologna high-speed link stimulates talent, creativity

ESPON study on a unique urban area in Europe

Milan-Bologna high-speed link stimulates talent, creativity

ROME, APR 28 - The Milan-Bologna high-speed rail link has made an important contribution to halting the brain drain and helping the creative industry develop in the corridor between the two cities, especially in the provinces of Moderna and Reggio Emilia, according to initial results of a new study. The 'Imagine' study was conducted as part of the ESPON programme that specializes in the analysis of EU regional policies. The urban area along the Milan-Bologna corridor is at the centre of what is considered a new industrial triangle (with Padua at the top) that makes it unique in Europe for various reasons, Valeria Fedeli, an urban planning and policies lecturer at Milan Polytechnic (Politecnico di Milano) and the study's coordinator, told ANSA. "This area includes large and medium-sized cities of great economic power, industrial zones that are very close to each other and served by a corridor that is connected in part to Europe," added Fedeli, The opening of the Milan-Bologna high-speed rail line had several effects that were analysed by the researchers, going from the transformation of transport to the strengthening of the logistics sector. There has also been growth of creative industries, innovative SMEs and start-ups. "The high-speed rail link reduced distances and enabled cities such as Bologna and Reggio Emilia to hold on to talent and company headquarters," said Ilaria Mariotti, a lecturer in regional economics at Milan Polytechnic. This phenomenon was observed in particular in the provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia. "Knowledge workers need face-to-face contact for the creation of innovation," added Mariotti . "The high-speed line enables them to go in a day to Milan, where many national and multinational companies have offices, to meet clients and suppliers, while they continue to live in cities such as Bologna and Reggio Emilia, where the quality of life is higher and the cost of living is lower". These dynamics are even more important in a time of pandemic. "Companies are investing in local branches to come closer to the worker's residence," said the lecturer. "This makes areas such as train stations sought-after areas for co-working and, more generally, for hybrid spaces that can host work meetings". (ANSA).

