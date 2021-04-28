Give up search for son who disappeared in '77 says mum

ROME, APR 28 - An Italian woman on Wednesday told police to give up the search for her son, kidnapped on the Salento peninsula in Puglia in 1977 at the age of six, after an Arab sheikh she said bore two scars he had refused to have a DNA test. "I had vainly hoped we could have got a breakthrough", said Bianca Colaianni. The woman told Corriere della Sera earlier this month she had recognised her son Mauro Romano as Sheikh Mohammed Al Habtoor, 52, son of the UAE magnate Khalaf Al Habtoor, by "a couple of scars on his body: one on his eyebrow, and the other on his right hand, which he got with an iron". "I hope it's him," Colaianni told ANSA two weeks ago, "because it would mean that he's still alive and no one ever killed him". Mauro's relatives had been planning to go to the Dubai to force the sheikh to take the test with the help of the Italian consulate there. "But it would be no use," his mother said Wednesday. His parents never stopped looking for Mauro since he went missing from Racale near Lecce on June 21, 1977. Thanks to their tenacity, investigations have continued and recently found that the alleged kidnapper was a 79-year-old former barber who abducted the boy and allegedly passed him on to two individuals who have not yet been identified. (ANSA).