Italian firms may help rebuild Benghazi airport - Di Maio

ROME
28 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 28 - Italian firms may help rebuild Benghazi airport, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the House Wednesday in reporting on his recent meeting with the Libyan foreign minister. He added that Italy's project to extend a coastal motorway from the border with Tunisia to the one with Egypt would get under way in a few months. (ANSA).
