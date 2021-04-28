Turin prosecutors probe new terror group

Milan-Bologna high-speed link stimulates talent, creativity
TURIN
28 Aprile 2021
TURIN, APR 28 - Turin prosecutors on Wednesday said they were probing a new terrorist group calling itself Individualists Tending To Savagery (ITS, in the Italian acronym). They said ITS was very active in South America where it had claimed responsibility for many terrorist acts in the last few years. The group has posted videos on how to build parcel bombs on Italian Internet sites, the prosecutors said. (ANSA).
