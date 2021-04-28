Senate rejects FdI's Speranza no-confidence motion

ROME, APR 28 - The Senate on Wednesday rejected a no-confidence motion filed by the opposition nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party in Health Minister Roberto Speranza by 22 votes to 29 with three abstentions. Speranza faces another two no-confidence motions filed by Senators Gianluigi Paragone and Mattia Crucioli, respectively of the mixed caucus and the 'There IS An Alternative group. The motions have very little chance of succeeding. (ANSA).